William Blair Comments on Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the company will earn ($1.93) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.89). The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.21) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 17.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 4,189.61%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,037 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 134.9% during the third quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 58,537 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

