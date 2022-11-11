WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 197,038 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,038 shares during the period. TEGNA makes up 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.25% of TEGNA worth $11,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 42.9% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 66,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 19,906 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 159,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TEGNA stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. 151,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.74.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

