WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 10,591 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,350 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.10% of IDACORP worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 133.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $118.92.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

