WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 306,770 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 399.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306,770 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial makes up 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Synchrony Financial worth $10,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,319,000 after purchasing an additional 943,553 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.17. 159,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

