WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $4.90 Million Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,561 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.12% of Eagle Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $439,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EXP traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.31. 6,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,662. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day moving average is $120.25. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

