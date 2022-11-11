Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WWW. Williams Capital reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. CL King downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Shares of WWW stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $12.44. 50,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,841. The firm has a market cap of $979.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.71. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,939,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,630,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 838,060 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,264,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,900,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after purchasing an additional 381,825 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

