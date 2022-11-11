Woodford Patient Capital Trust (LON:WPCT) Stock Price Down 2%

Woodford Patient Capital Trust PLC (LON:WPCT – Get Rating) shares were down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.61 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 33.60 ($0.39). Approximately 1,888,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,977,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.30 ($0.39).
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £305.30 million and a P/E ratio of 5.33.
About Woodford Patient Capital Trust
Woodford Patient Capital Trust plc specializes in investments in startups, early stage, growth stage, and mature stage investments. These include companies at a pre-revenue and pre-profit stage which have strong intellectual property and technology. The fund primarily invests in the healthcare, financials, industrials, technology, consumer goods, telecommunications, basic materials, and biotechnology sector.
