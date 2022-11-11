WOW-token Price Hits $0.0454 on Major Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 11th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $454.48 million and approximately $3.76 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.30 or 0.01727287 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037806 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00046724 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000543 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.03 or 0.01808660 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001265 BTC.

WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04543265 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

