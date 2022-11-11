Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $4.01 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 11th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.01 billion and $231.16 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for $16,851.22 or 0.99914597 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 238,013 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

