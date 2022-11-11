WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Sells $483,769.16 in Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $483,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,197.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $49.24 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.59 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $40,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 253.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

