Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.31.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN traded up $4.79 on Thursday, hitting $76.79. The company had a trading volume of 128,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,853. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

