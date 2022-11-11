YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $219.59 Million

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00005968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $219.59 million and $965.48 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.00581331 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.31 or 0.30280575 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.94650998 USD and is down -6.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,703.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

