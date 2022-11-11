Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Shares Up 4.4%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €26.57 ($26.57) and last traded at €26.56 ($26.56). 983,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €25.43 ($25.43).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion and a PE ratio of 287.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

