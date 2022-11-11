Zcash (ZEC) Achieves Market Cap of $614.77 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $39.21 or 0.00226544 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $614.77 million and approximately $63.82 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00089477 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00060688 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003735 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,677,031 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.