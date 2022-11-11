ZEON (ZEON) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $222,736.75

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 23.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. ZEON has a total market cap of $125.90 million and approximately $222,736.75 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One ZEON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.97 or 0.00588773 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,155.12 or 0.30668253 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

