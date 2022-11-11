ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

ZeroFox Trading Down 5.7 %

ZeroFox stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.10. 295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,741. ZeroFox has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22.

Institutional Trading of ZeroFox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZeroFox stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of ZeroFox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

