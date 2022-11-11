ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up to $19.46

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.46, but opened at $20.52. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 23,139 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTO. StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.14.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

