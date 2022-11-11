ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up to $19.46

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTOGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.46, but opened at $20.52. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 23,139 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTO. StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 7.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.14.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

