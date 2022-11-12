13,005 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOX. City State Bank grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of VOX stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,034. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $144.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.41.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

