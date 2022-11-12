180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Update

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the October 15th total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Transactions at 180 Degree Capital

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,565.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 32,485 shares of company stock valued at $193,944. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TURN. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

About 180 Degree Capital

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. 12,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,837. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. 180 Degree Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

