2,750 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.80 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

