2,750 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.80 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.