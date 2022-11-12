27,506 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,736.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,867 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 51.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,989 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

DocuSign Trading Up 16.5 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $53.00 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $275.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

