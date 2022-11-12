4,742 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,742 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Adobe by 18.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 72.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 50.8% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $341.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

