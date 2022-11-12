7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA) Short Interest Up 43.8% in October

7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 7 Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVNA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in 7 Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,542,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in 7 Acquisition by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 473,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 66,416 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in 7 Acquisition by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 414,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in 7 Acquisition by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 64,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in 7 Acquisition by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 923,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 573,200 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

7 Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:SVNA remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,533. 7 Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

About 7 Acquisition

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

