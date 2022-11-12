ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $93.28 million and approximately $22,587.81 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,841.72 or 1.00042784 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009252 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00039143 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005866 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021812 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00246445 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00104326 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,013.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

