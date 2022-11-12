ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given New €13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from €12.25 ($12.25) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAVMY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €16.00 ($16.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.70 ($13.70) to €15.50 ($15.50) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($11.40) to €10.40 ($10.40) in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.10 ($11.10) to €10.00 ($10.00) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.87.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

