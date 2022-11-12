Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:IAF opened at $4.49 on Friday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $6.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAF Get Rating ) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

