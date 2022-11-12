Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:IAF opened at $4.49 on Friday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $6.39.
About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
