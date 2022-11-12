Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Down 39.9% in October

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the October 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 63.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 89,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 90.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 147,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 69,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

AGD stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. 24,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,276. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

