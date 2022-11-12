abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in October

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,579,700 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the October 15th total of 5,891,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,053.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SLFPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.67) to GBX 150 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on abrdn from GBX 186 ($2.14) to GBX 168 ($1.93) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on abrdn from GBX 125 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.50) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised abrdn from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.73) price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Price Performance

abrdn stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. abrdn has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.51.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.