Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,559 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Accenture worth $163,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,620,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,194. The firm has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.34.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

