Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 230.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,194. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.34. The company has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

