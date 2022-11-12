Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Given New €11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €12.20 ($12.20) to €11.00 ($11.00) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Acerinox from €10.50 ($10.50) to €10.20 ($10.20) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Acerinox from €16.00 ($16.00) to €15.50 ($15.50) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Acerinox Price Performance

Shares of Acerinox stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.31.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

