AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at TD Securities

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on AcuityAds from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised AcuityAds from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on AcuityAds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.33.

NYSE ATY opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AcuityAds ( NYSE:ATY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 million. On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AcuityAds by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in AcuityAds by 390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

