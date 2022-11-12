AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATY. TD Securities reduced their price target on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised AcuityAds from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on AcuityAds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on AcuityAds from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AcuityAds has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.33.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds Stock Performance

Shares of ATY stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AcuityAds

AcuityAds ( NYSE:ATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 million. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 1.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in AcuityAds by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of AcuityAds by 390.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AcuityAds

(Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.