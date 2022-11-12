Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ADX opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADX. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 31.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $746,000. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

