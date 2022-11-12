Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:ADX opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $22.33.
Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.