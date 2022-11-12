Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Up 13.1 %
Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $410.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.03. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.75.
Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.
