Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $410.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.03. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

