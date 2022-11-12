ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

ADCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $314.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.18. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $27.71.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.67% and a negative return on equity of 112.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,456,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 257.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 888,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 640,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 33.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 100,856 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,876,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 165.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 369,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 230,194 shares during the period.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

