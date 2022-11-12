Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.37. 111,709,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,200,040. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

