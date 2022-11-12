Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.76

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.76 and traded as low as $11.76. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 102,566 shares trading hands.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
