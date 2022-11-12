Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.76

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.76 and traded as low as $11.76. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 102,566 shares trading hands.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible and Income Fund

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVK. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 363.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 100.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $125,000.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

