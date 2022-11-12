Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $5,308,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 2.5 %

Cummins stock opened at $248.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $250.15.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,408 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,688. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

