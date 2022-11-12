aelf (ELF) Market Cap Hits $57.16 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000649 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 19% against the dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $57.16 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010379 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00019020 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006268 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008463 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,846,023 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

