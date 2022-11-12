Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMG. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $163.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.92.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $153.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.47. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.94.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

