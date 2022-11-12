ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) PT Lowered to €34.00

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €37.00 ($37.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AGESY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €53.50 ($53.50) to €49.50 ($49.50) in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.20.

ageas SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $39.08 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.73.

ageas SA/NV Cuts Dividend

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $1.0198 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

