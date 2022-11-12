Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.43

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.43 and traded as high as $21.52. Air T shares last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 3,937 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Air T in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Air T Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $58.84 million, a PE ratio of 146.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.86 million during the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 4.82%.

In other Air T news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,763. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,880.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,793 shares of company stock worth $130,831. 64.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Air T

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

