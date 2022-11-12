Airgain’s (AIRG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

AIRG opened at $7.65 on Friday. Airgain has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $11.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Airgain by 3.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 796,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Airgain by 1.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 510,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airgain by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Airgain by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Airgain by 10.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

