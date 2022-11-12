Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the October 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the quarter. Akari Therapeutics comprises about 0.4% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Akari Therapeutics worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akari Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

AKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

