Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) PT Lowered to C$10.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASTL. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 1.6 %

TSE:ASTL opened at C$8.95 on Wednesday. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of C$8.53 and a 52 week high of C$17.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$929.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

About Algoma Steel Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

