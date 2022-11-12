Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 19.2 %

Shares of AQN stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.30. 12,636,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $16.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.25 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 63.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 288,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 111,947 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

