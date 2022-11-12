Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQNGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 19.2 %

Shares of AQN stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.30. 12,636,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $16.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.25 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 63.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 288,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 111,947 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

