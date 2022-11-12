Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 37% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $163.72 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00079065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00065518 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000473 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022858 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000263 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,316,876,742 coins and its circulating supply is 7,094,650,922 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

