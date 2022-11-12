Alkaline Water (WTER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 616.70% and a negative net margin of 62.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 million. On average, analysts expect Alkaline Water to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WTER opened at $0.27 on Friday. Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.86.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD bottled water under the Alkaline88CBD brand; and sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand.

