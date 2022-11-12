Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BIRD. Cowen reduced their target price on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Allbirds from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.21.
Allbirds Trading Up 7.2 %
Allbirds stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $417.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $28.73.
About Allbirds
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
