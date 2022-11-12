Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BIRD. Cowen reduced their target price on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Allbirds from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.21.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Trading Up 7.2 %

Allbirds stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $417.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

About Allbirds

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the third quarter worth $32,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 131.6% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the third quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter worth $37,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.